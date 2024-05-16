IT Technician

May 16, 2024

Opportunity for an IT Technician to manage and support the IT infrastructure.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science, engineering, or relevant field
  • CompTIA A+ Certification
  • Microsoft Certified IT Professional
  • 3 – 5 years proven experience as IT Technician or related position
  • 3 – 5 years diagnostic and problem-solving skills
  • In-depth understanding of computer systems hardware/software, networks
  • Excellent knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles

Duties:

  • Install, configure, and maintain personal computers, file servers, ethernet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; adds or upgrades and configures disk drives, printers, and related equipment
  • Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems
  • Repair or replace parts, debugging
  • Maintain and update documentation of procedures and configurations
  • Manage software installations and ensure systems are up-to-date and secure
  • Provide technical support to users and train non-technical workers on the business’s IT systems which includes access systems, time and attendance as well as CCTV
  • Assist with the configuration and deployment of new and refurbished workstations, peripherals, and software
  • Manage daily backup and recovery protocols, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to appropriate media
  • Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls

Desired Skills:

  • Internet security
  • data privacy
  • hardware and software
  • 1st Line
  • CompTIA A+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position