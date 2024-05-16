Opportunity for an IT Technician to manage and support the IT infrastructure.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, engineering, or relevant field
- CompTIA A+ Certification
- Microsoft Certified IT Professional
- 3 – 5 years proven experience as IT Technician or related position
- 3 – 5 years diagnostic and problem-solving skills
- In-depth understanding of computer systems hardware/software, networks
- Excellent knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles
Duties:
- Install, configure, and maintain personal computers, file servers, ethernet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; adds or upgrades and configures disk drives, printers, and related equipment
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems
- Repair or replace parts, debugging
- Maintain and update documentation of procedures and configurations
- Manage software installations and ensure systems are up-to-date and secure
- Provide technical support to users and train non-technical workers on the business’s IT systems which includes access systems, time and attendance as well as CCTV
- Assist with the configuration and deployment of new and refurbished workstations, peripherals, and software
- Manage daily backup and recovery protocols, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to appropriate media
- Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls
Desired Skills:
- Internet security
- data privacy
- hardware and software
- 1st Line
- CompTIA A+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree