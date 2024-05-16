IT Technician – Gauteng Centurion

Opportunity for an IT Technician to manage and support the IT infrastructure.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, engineering, or relevant field

CompTIA A+ Certification

Microsoft Certified IT Professional

3 – 5 years proven experience as IT Technician or related position

3 – 5 years diagnostic and problem-solving skills

In-depth understanding of computer systems hardware/software, networks

Excellent knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles

Duties:

Install, configure, and maintain personal computers, file servers, ethernet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; adds or upgrades and configures disk drives, printers, and related equipment

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems

Repair or replace parts, debugging

Maintain and update documentation of procedures and configurations

Manage software installations and ensure systems are up-to-date and secure

Provide technical support to users and train non-technical workers on the business’s IT systems which includes access systems, time and attendance as well as CCTV

Assist with the configuration and deployment of new and refurbished workstations, peripherals, and software

Manage daily backup and recovery protocols, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to appropriate media

Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls

