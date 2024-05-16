Payments Implementation Specialist

Are you the payments pro we’ve been searching for? We’re looking for a Payments Implementation Specialist to streamline our transaction processes. If you can implement solutions with the accuracy of a surgeon and the creativity of an inventor, apply now and let’s create payment perfection!

Project scope: Drive sales and implementation of a new payment solution in South Africa.

Requirements, Experience and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., business, technology, project management)

5+ years of experience in implementing payments projects at Banks in South Africa.

Extensive experience working on payment products in SA region.

Strong knowledge of South African payments landscape, payment rails, Card, EFT, Real Time Payments and PayShap.

Proven Project Management experience implementing payment related projects within South African Banks.

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationship with stakeholders.

Strong problem-solving & analytical skills, with the ability to identify & manage project risks.

Experience managing schedules and resources, with a focus on delivering projects on time to the required quality standards.

Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

project management

payment products

implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position