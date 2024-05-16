Are you the payments pro we’ve been searching for? We’re looking for a Payments Implementation Specialist to streamline our transaction processes. If you can implement solutions with the accuracy of a surgeon and the creativity of an inventor, apply now and let’s create payment perfection!
Project scope: Drive sales and implementation of a new payment solution in South Africa.
Requirements, Experience and Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., business, technology, project management)
- 5+ years of experience in implementing payments projects at Banks in South Africa.
- Extensive experience working on payment products in SA region.
- Strong knowledge of South African payments landscape, payment rails, Card, EFT, Real Time Payments and PayShap.
- Proven Project Management experience implementing payment related projects within South African Banks.
- Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationship with stakeholders.
- Strong problem-solving & analytical skills, with the ability to identify & manage project risks.
- Experience managing schedules and resources, with a focus on delivering projects on time to the required quality standards.
Hit apply today!
Desired Skills:
- project management
- payment products
- implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree