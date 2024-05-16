Payments Implementation Specialist

May 16, 2024

Are you the payments pro we’ve been searching for? We’re looking for a Payments Implementation Specialist to streamline our transaction processes. If you can implement solutions with the accuracy of a surgeon and the creativity of an inventor, apply now and let’s create payment perfection!

Project scope: Drive sales and implementation of a new payment solution in South Africa.

Requirements, Experience and Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., business, technology, project management)
  • 5+ years of experience in implementing payments projects at Banks in South Africa.
  • Extensive experience working on payment products in SA region.
  • Strong knowledge of South African payments landscape, payment rails, Card, EFT, Real Time Payments and PayShap.
  • Proven Project Management experience implementing payment related projects within South African Banks.
  • Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationship with stakeholders.
  • Strong problem-solving & analytical skills, with the ability to identify & manage project risks.
  • Experience managing schedules and resources, with a focus on delivering projects on time to the required quality standards.

Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

  • project management
  • payment products
  • implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position