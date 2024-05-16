Senior Civil & Structural Project Manager at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or a Bachelor of Science Degree or a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Civil Engineering.
Must be registered with ECSA/ SACPCMP as a Professional Engineer or Professional Technologist Engineering or Professional Construction Project Manager.
Must have 10 – 12 years of experience in management of Civil/Structural infrastructure, contract management, quality control monitoring, and report writing.
Experience in managing GCC & JBCC Contracts and dealing with claims would be advantageous.
Experience in AutoCAD and Civil 3D software would be advantageous.
Must be able to communicate verbally and in writing in English.
Must be proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Project, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel
Must have a valid driver’s license.
Must be willing to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal.
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
SALARY R1 029 000 – R1 260 000 P/A
Desired Skills:
- Civil/Structural Infrastructure
- Contract Management
- Quality Control Monitoring
- Report Writing
- GCC & JBCC Contracts
- Autocad
- Civil 3D
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Project
- Microsoft Word And Excel
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
Senior Civil & Structural Project Manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund