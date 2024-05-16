Senior Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Details of Role
- Write, develop and test high-quality codes.
- Peer review work.
- Mentor more junior developers.
- Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.
Essential Competencies
- Proven formal software development experience.
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.
- Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding.
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).
- Experienced using source control.
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
Location & Type
- Remote – Anywhere in SA.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience base equivalent.
- 9+ years’ Full-stack experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core and C#.
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.
- Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies.
- JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework).
- Typescript.
- CSS.
- Experience in working on Kubernetes, Cloud, AWS or AZURE.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- React
- Angular
- ASp.Net
- C#
- Typscript
- OO design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree