Senior Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

May 16, 2024

Details of Role

  • Write, develop and test high-quality codes.
  • Peer review work.
  • Mentor more junior developers.
  • Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

Essential Competencies

  • Proven formal software development experience.
  • Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.
  • Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding.
  • Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).
  • Experienced using source control.
  • Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Location & Type

  • Remote – Anywhere in SA.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience base equivalent.
  • 9+ years’ Full-stack experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core and C#.
  • Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.
  • Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies.
  • JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework).
  • Typescript.
  • CSS.
  • Experience in working on Kubernetes, Cloud, AWS or AZURE.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • React
  • Angular
  • ASp.Net
  • C#
  • Typscript
  • OO design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

