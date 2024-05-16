Senior Full Stack Developer (JHB) (Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

You’re being offered the position of Senior Full Stack Developer for a Community Upliftment Programme based in Joburg. Your main responsibilities include leading and managing the development and documentation of software solutions to support the program’s growth goals while ensuring reliability, security, and robustness. You’ll also collaborate closely with the IT Programme Manager as a technical lead and oversee a software development team. The role requires at least a bachelor’s degree or formal certification in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field, along with a minimum of 5 years of experience in software development across multiple teams, with a path towards becoming a software architect.

DUTIES:

Building solutions to high standards:

Constructing solutions that conform to industry best practices and standards, including but not limited to Solid design principles

Clean architecture

Domain driven development

Test driven development, incl. unit testing during development before code is deployed for QA and testing

Continuous integration / deployment

Managed source control

Security guidelines

Controlling & minimising technical diversity

Supportable by being properly documented and code commented (incl. “don’t repeat yourself” [DRY] principle)

Building user-centric solutions and systems that cohere with and serve the company’s wider scale goals securely with 99% uptime

Guiding and managing the design and implementation of a comprehensive, future-fit technology system that serves and supports the company’s wider goals Contributing to strategies and systems that maintain the effectiveness and efficiency of company’s technology platforms and systems

Technical leadership and team management:

Providing technical leadership in the IT team and Company.

Managing the software development team’s delivery, incl. developing technical specifications and designs, allocating work, reviewing code, and managing deployments etc

Delivering consistently high quality and proactive service

Performing and developing professionally:

Delivering consistently high quality and proactive service

Delivering an affordable and sustainable set of solutions on time Estimating work accurately

Ensuring code and delivery meet quality assurance standards for accuracy and performance

Staying up to date with industry and/or other relevant practices, developments, and trends, incl: Information Technology

Information Networks

UX Design

Identifying and completing relevant, valuable training and/or certifications as agreed

Supporting solutions:

Assist as needed and appropriate to identify, triage, research and resolve production issues

Ensure support issues are resolved within appropriate and/or agreed timeframes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Min. bachelor’s degree or formal certification in Information Technology and/or Computer Science or any equivalent relevant degree

Min. 5 years’ development experience across the software development lifecycle across multiple teams on a path to software architect, including Microsoft stack & environment experience

Experience managing the full software system delivery and lifecycle, incl. technical design, construction, deployment, and support

Experience managing a software development & delivery team (at least 3 people)

Advantageous Leading mobile development & implementations at scale (especially across low-connectivity contexts)

Experience in CRM implementations

Experience in UX trends and current design strategies and technologies

Fluency in an African language

General Knowledge & Understanding and/or Skills & Abilities:

Appetite to manage a small software development team

Excellent software development lifecycle management

Solid understanding of OOP

Solid experience in Agile development methods

Ability to analyse / decompose complicated problems in developing solutions

structure a solution, model the data, and design & build appropriate components

Advantageous: Knowledge of IT infrastructure and networks

Technical Knowledge & Understanding and/or Skills & Abilities:

Microsoft stack & environment experience needed

Dynamics 365 development

C# .Net / ASP.NET / MVC (Required)

SQL (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS, T-SQL)

Entity Framework, Web Forms

Dynamics CRM Plug in Development

HTML 5

JavaScript / REACT

Node

CI/CD tools and techniques

USSD development experience is advantageous.

BI and Reporting (SSRS, PowerBI)

Data Integration, ETL and Data Migration experience

Ability to integrate CRM with other systems through GraphQL, REST API and SSIS

PowerApps and Power Automate experience is advantageous

Experience managing IT technical support will be an advantage

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent professional communication skills Written communication skills

Ability to present findings

Strong drive to succeed

Clear curiosity and track record of learning, including openness to & appetite for feedback

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position