Minimum requirements:
- Physically fit and healthy
- Matric
- Valid driver’s licence, and own car
- A+ and N+ qualification, coupled with an MCSE or equivalent
- At least 5 years’ experience within the same role, ideally with a knowledge of Pastel installation, support, configuration, as well as working knowledge of Windows systems, TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP and DNS.
- Experience in CCTV systems, setup & installation.
- Good working knowledge of the setting up and support of LAN Wi-Fi, printers, etc, as well as VoIP telephone systems and domain and email hosting support.
- Experience in Windows Servers advantageous. professional, well spoken, persistent, service focused and self-driven individual
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)
- Information Technology (IT)
- IT Security
- IT Support
- Pastel
About The Employer:
Our national client in the Construction Industry is looking for a Senior IT Technician to join their team in Port Elizabeth.