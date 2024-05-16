Senior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Minimum requirements:

Physically fit and healthy

Matric

Valid driver’s licence, and own car

A+ and N+ qualification, coupled with an MCSE or equivalent

At least 5 years’ experience within the same role, ideally with a knowledge of Pastel installation, support, configuration, as well as working knowledge of Windows systems, TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP and DNS.

Experience in CCTV systems, setup & installation.

Good working knowledge of the setting up and support of LAN Wi-Fi, printers, etc, as well as VoIP telephone systems and domain and email hosting support.

Experience in Windows Servers advantageous. professional, well spoken, persistent, service focused and self-driven individual

Desired Skills:

Administration

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)

Information Technology (IT)

IT Security

IT Support

Pastel

About The Employer:

Our national client in the Construction Industry is looking for a Senior IT Technician to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

