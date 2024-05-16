Senior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

May 16, 2024

Minimum requirements:

  • Physically fit and healthy
  • Matric
  • Valid driver’s licence, and own car
  • A+ and N+ qualification, coupled with an MCSE or equivalent
  • At least 5 years’ experience within the same role, ideally with a knowledge of Pastel installation, support, configuration, as well as working knowledge of Windows systems, TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP and DNS.
  • Experience in CCTV systems, setup & installation.
  • Good working knowledge of the setting up and support of LAN Wi-Fi, printers, etc, as well as VoIP telephone systems and domain and email hosting support.
  • Experience in Windows Servers advantageous. professional, well spoken, persistent, service focused and self-driven individual

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Administration
  • Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • IT Security
  • IT Support
  • Pastel

About The Employer:

Our national client in the Construction Industry is looking for a Senior IT Technician to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

