Senior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Senior IT Technician
Market related salary offered.
Our client is seeking to appoint a good all rounder who has worked in the private sector as a Senior IT Technician.
Successful incumbent will report to the IT Manager must have a knowledge of Pastel installation, support, configuration, as well as working knowledge of Windows systems, TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP and DNS. Experience in CCTV systems, setup & installation. Good working knowledge of the setting up and support of LAN Wi-Fi, printers, etc, as well as VoIP telephone systems and domain and email hosting support. Experience in Windows Servers advantageous. Must be professional, well spoken, persistent, service focused and self-driven. Matric qualification + A+ and N+ qualification, coupled with an MCSE or equivalent. Valid driver’s licence and own car essential.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- DHCP
- CCTV
- LAN