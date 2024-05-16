Senior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Senior IT Technician

Market related salary offered.

Our client is seeking to appoint a good all rounder who has worked in the private sector as a Senior IT Technician.

Successful incumbent will report to the IT Manager must have a knowledge of Pastel installation, support, configuration, as well as working knowledge of Windows systems, TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP and DNS. Experience in CCTV systems, setup & installation. Good working knowledge of the setting up and support of LAN Wi-Fi, printers, etc, as well as VoIP telephone systems and domain and email hosting support. Experience in Windows Servers advantageous. Must be professional, well spoken, persistent, service focused and self-driven. Matric qualification + A+ and N+ qualification, coupled with an MCSE or equivalent. Valid driver’s licence and own car essential.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

DHCP

CCTV

LAN

