Senior Software Developer (C++, Delphi) (CH1012)

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for a Senior Software Developer

The Senior Developer will part of an inhouse development team that produce software solutions. The developer work together with a team of business analysts and other developers to develop and provide support on investment administration and Manco systems. The technology used is C++ , Delphi,c# and MS SQL.

The senior developer will also be involved in cross functional projects to develop integration and straight through processing solution from Wealth management systems into the investment administration and Manco systems. The technology used is Angular, C#, .Net, .Net Core, Micro Services

Qualifications and experience:

Degree in Computer Science or similar qualification

+/- 5 years Experience in developing desktop applications with Delphi, C++ and MS SQL

Experience in working and a Waterfall methodology.

Experience in using report writing tools

Advanced SQL skills and experience working with complex SQL Stored Procedures.

Experience in the financial services industry will be considered as additional beneficial.

A good understanding of object-oriented principles and practice

Responsibilities / Skills

Work with development teams and product managers to design and create scalable software

Build features and applications for desktop and web applications.

Participating in requirement discussions with the business analysts and other developers.

Writing and maintaining program and SQL code to meet system requirements, system design, and technical specifications.

Perform unit testing debugging and correcting errors and issues found.

Scripts for database table changes, stored procedures, queries, and lookups.

Supporting the system by investigating and resolving problems logged by users through the helpdesk system.

Technology exposure

C++

Delphi

C#

Object Orientation

MS SQL

Report Builder

Visual studio

Exposure to the following will be beneficial.

Angular,

Azure App Services

C# and .Net Core

Microservice and API’s

DevOps and Git

General:

