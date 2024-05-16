Software Consultant

Our client, a leading software and solutions developing company, specifically catering to the hospitality sector, seeks to employ a Software Consultant candidate to join this progressive and expanding professional team.

Please note that this role is fully remote and the ideal candidate will reside in either Johannesburg or Cape Town, and be able to self-manage, collaborate online with the team and be effective at managing deadlines timeously, with the flexibility to travel nationally when required.

Candidates need to have a solid background in the Hospitality, Tourism, Retail or relevant sector, understanding ICT networking, Point of Sale systems and software development lifecycles

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION:

You will have completed a qualification Software Engineering or related, coupled with 3-5 years experience as a consultant for a software or POS developer.

You will have experience in managing tickets logged, escalating where applicable and assisting the software development department in supporting all applications in line with customer needs.

You will possess a love of investigation, collaboration and troubleshooting to ensure SLA agreements are met or exceeded.

Sound knowledge of software support and the creation of document solutions for FAQs to develop a knowledge base

Ideally you will have working experience on ZOHO CRM and Microsoft 365 at an advanced level

You must have a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

