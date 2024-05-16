Software Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Job Title: Software Engineer
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)
Hybrid
Roles and responsibilities:
- Leverage platform engineering expertise and a working knowledge of specific platforms (Kubernetes, AWS services) for operational management of MuleSoft Integration platform and its constituent parts to positively contribute to platform feature and service designs.
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scrip ng e.g. Python, Terraform, JavaScript
- Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via Elastic Search stack, Kafka.
- Leverage platform (service design and code) and engineering technical expertise to proactively identify risks and prevent defects.
- Uphold our technical principles of self-service, scalability, re- usability, resilience & stability in all development practices and deliver feature sets that sustainably deliver on these principles.
- Enable problem resolution across technical teams, apply and or facilitate root cause analysis, deeply understand the root causes of issues and find ways to resolve them (sustainably)
- Optimize, refactor and reuse components to improve performance and maintainability – ensuring maximum efficiency, effectiveness, and return on investment.
- Take accountability for maintaining platform standards and best practices, and drive adoption across multiple service teams.
- Contribute to a high-performance team environment by coaching and mentoring other engineers, support engineering teams on technical solutions and problem resolution, and proactively seek coaching and mentoring from others.
Experience and qualifications:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field
- 4+ years MuleSoft Integration experience (admin, operational and development with be advantageous)
- 4+ years coding / scripting languages experience e.g. Python, JavaScript, Bash scripting, RAML.
- 4+ years’ experience in Kubernetes architecture, Networking, Security, Deployment, and Management.
- 4+ years Infrastructure as code (IaC) tooling experience (like GITOPS, AWS CI/CD tools e.g. Terraform, CloudFormation, Code Builder, Code Deploy)
- 4+ years analytics tools and Big Data Platforms experience like Elastic Search, Kafka (Hadoop)
Desired Skills:
- MuleSoft
- Integration
- Python
- Javascript
- Bash
- Scripting
- RAML
- Kubernetes
- GITOPS
- AWS
- CI/CD
- Terraform
- CloudFormation
- Code Builder
- Code Deploy
- Big Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree