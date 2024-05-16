Software Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Job Title: Software Engineer

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)

Hybrid

Roles and responsibilities:

Leverage platform engineering expertise and a working knowledge of specific platforms (Kubernetes, AWS services) for operational management of MuleSoft Integration platform and its constituent parts to positively contribute to platform feature and service designs.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scrip ng e.g. Python, Terraform, JavaScript

Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via Elastic Search stack, Kafka.

Leverage platform (service design and code) and engineering technical expertise to proactively identify risks and prevent defects.

Uphold our technical principles of self-service, scalability, re- usability, resilience & stability in all development practices and deliver feature sets that sustainably deliver on these principles.

Enable problem resolution across technical teams, apply and or facilitate root cause analysis, deeply understand the root causes of issues and find ways to resolve them (sustainably)

Optimize, refactor and reuse components to improve performance and maintainability – ensuring maximum efficiency, effectiveness, and return on investment.

Take accountability for maintaining platform standards and best practices, and drive adoption across multiple service teams.

Contribute to a high-performance team environment by coaching and mentoring other engineers, support engineering teams on technical solutions and problem resolution, and proactively seek coaching and mentoring from others.

Experience and qualifications:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field

4+ years MuleSoft Integration experience (admin, operational and development with be advantageous)

4+ years coding / scripting languages experience e.g. Python, JavaScript, Bash scripting, RAML.

4+ years’ experience in Kubernetes architecture, Networking, Security, Deployment, and Management.

4+ years Infrastructure as code (IaC) tooling experience (like GITOPS, AWS CI/CD tools e.g. Terraform, CloudFormation, Code Builder, Code Deploy)

4+ years analytics tools and Big Data Platforms experience like Elastic Search, Kafka (Hadoop)

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now! ??

