Systems Security Engineer (6-month contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Summary

Our client seeks a System Security Engineer for a 6-month contract based in Johannesburg.

Description

Assist users who use InfoSec services and systems with all security-related tasks.

Maintenance of information security systems, anti-virus clients and servers

Take preventative actions against both external and internal risks.

Investigate security breaches and take steps to mitigate additional risks to the network and services.

Enforce security policies and standards.

Log file analysis for security and auditing purposes.

Audit the network’s existing systems.

Develop and document standard operating procedures and protocols.

Optimise InfoSec systems.

Investigate innovative technical solutions and security tools to boost performance and security while increasing security availability.

Develop in-house solutions and software integration to improve performance, security, and service availability.

Create complete reports that include assessment-based findings, outcomes, and recommendations for future system security enhancement.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 (Matric)

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related

Cyber Security Certification

Cisco CCNP Security Certification

Experience as a Systems Security Engineer with the following security-related functions:

Firewalls, VPNs and IPS technology and administration

DNS and DNS Security and administration

Mail gateway technologies and associated security-related technologies.

Anti-Virus administratin

NAC administration

PKI/SSL administration

Basic networking/switching/routing knowledge

Vulnerability assessments and remediation

SOC administration and remediation skills

Desired Skills:

Firewalls

VPN

IPS

DNS

Mail gateway

Anti Virus

NAC administration

PKI

SSL

Networking

SOC administration

Information Security

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

