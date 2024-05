Technical Support – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you GREAT on the phone and able to type quickly?

Are you willing to work full time on site everyday?

Then this role is for you!

Having worked previously on email/Excel,

CRM and ticketing systems

Customer and technical support experience

MUST have similar industry technical support experience in SOLAR, Inverters, batteries or similar

Desired Skills:

Technical Support

CRM

Ticketing

