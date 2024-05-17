Application Specialist: Anaesthesia & Monitoring – Remote Remote

The Sub-Regional Applications Specialist for Anaesthesia & Monitoring is responsible for

the local and regional application sales support for Anaesthesia incl. monitoring solutions. Will provide support to account managers when needed during demonstrations and installations and will also provide training to customers for Anaesthesia & Monitoring installations.

Will work as a team with the Marketing Manager Perioperative Care & Anaesthesia.

Organize regional and local evidence-based technique and therapy workshops, to support Dräger solutions

Collect and share competitive information, understand user sensitivity and inform sales and marketing

To give the benefit of applications to the user that will influence the decision

Provide information to the sales force about user habits; needs or recommendations

Promote state of the art evidence based clinical knowledge to doctors, nurses and medical staff

Support Sales Channel Partners in the SSA region with product, application and clinical knowledge

To give clinical support

Ability to spend quality time in the OR, to speak the same ‘language’ as doctors and nurses.

To develop user clinical application knowledge with Marketing Manager to leverage product benefits

Training

Train users in special applications

Provide ‘Train the trainer’ training sessions

Training of account managers to ensure sales force efficiency

Training of Sales Channel Partners in the SSA region to ensure efficiency

Develop and roll out of CPD SANC aligned customer trainings

Demo process

Provide expert assistance in demoing of solutions and equipment to customers

Assist the Sales team with regards to demoing of equipment to users, including the non-decision maker.

Compliance

Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Conduct in the Dräger Group and local laws and regulations

Ensure compliance with occupational safety and health laws and other applicable regulations

Communications and Brand

Support Brand recognition at the local and regional level

Responsible for Internal Communications and supply necessary information to the Digital Communication and Events Specialist to promote workshops, trainings and webinars

Relationship-Management with Distributors, Customers and all employees within the company

Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Implement the processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g. ISO, SANAS, in close collaboration with the Head of Marketing: Medical Division

Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies

Prepare, implement and monitor effective processes that provide the evidence of compliance with relevant directives, standards, technical, legal, industry or trade requirements

Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within, business, regulatory, testing, customer relations, service and logistic departments

Desired Skills:

• Excellent Leadership skills

• Business English

• Excellent communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position