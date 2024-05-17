Application Specialist: Anaesthesia & Monitoring

The Sub-Regional Applications Specialist for Anaesthesia & Monitoring is responsible for
the local and regional application sales support for Anaesthesia incl. monitoring solutions. Will provide support to account managers when needed during demonstrations and installations and will also provide training to customers for Anaesthesia & Monitoring installations.
Will work as a team with the Marketing Manager Perioperative Care & Anaesthesia.
- Organize regional and local evidence-based technique and therapy workshops, to support Dräger solutions
- Collect and share competitive information, understand user sensitivity and inform sales and marketing
- To give the benefit of applications to the user that will influence the decision
- Provide information to the sales force about user habits; needs or recommendations
- Promote state of the art evidence based clinical knowledge to doctors, nurses and medical staff
- Support Sales Channel Partners in the SSA region with product, application and clinical knowledge
To give clinical support
- Ability to spend quality time in the OR, to speak the same ‘language’ as doctors and nurses.
- To develop user clinical application knowledge with Marketing Manager to leverage product benefits
Training
- Train users in special applications
- Provide ‘Train the trainer’ training sessions
- Training of account managers to ensure sales force efficiency
- Training of Sales Channel Partners in the SSA region to ensure efficiency
- Develop and roll out of CPD SANC aligned customer trainings
Demo process
- Provide expert assistance in demoing of solutions and equipment to customers
- Assist the Sales team with regards to demoing of equipment to users, including the non-decision maker.
Compliance
- Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Conduct in the Dräger Group and local laws and regulations
- Ensure compliance with occupational safety and health laws and other applicable regulations
Communications and Brand
- Support Brand recognition at the local and regional level
- Responsible for Internal Communications and supply necessary information to the Digital Communication and Events Specialist to promote workshops, trainings and webinars
- Relationship-Management with Distributors, Customers and all employees within the company
Regulatory Affairs and Quality
- Implement the processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g. ISO, SANAS, in close collaboration with the Head of Marketing: Medical Division
- Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies
- Prepare, implement and monitor effective processes that provide the evidence of compliance with relevant directives, standards, technical, legal, industry or trade requirements
Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within, business, regulatory, testing, customer relations, service and logistic departments
Desired Skills:
- • Excellent Leadership skills
- • Business English
- • Excellent communication skills