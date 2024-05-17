Database Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Job Title: Database Engineer

Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Database Engineer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of the organisation’s database systems. This role requires a strong understanding of database technologies, data modelling, and optimisation techniques. The successful candidate will work closely with the clients development and IT teams to ensure the reliable and efficient operation of the database systems.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement database systems to meet the organisation’s needs

Develop data models and optimise database performance

Ensure data integrity, security, and availability

Monitor and troubleshoot database systems to identify and resolve issues

Collaborate with development and IT teams to integrate database systems with applications

Perform data backups and recovery operations

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in database technologies

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field

Minimum of 10 years of experience working with database technologies

Proficiency in SQL and database management systems

Experience with data modelling, performance tuning, and optimisation

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities

Certifications in database technologies are a plus

If you meet the above requirements and are looking to advance your career as a Database Engineer in Centurion, Gauteng, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Hire Resolve reviews applications daily , so please upload or email through your CV today!

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Database Engineer

Database Engineer

Database Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position