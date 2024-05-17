Development Team Lead

May 17, 2024

Contract: Start ASAP – March 2025

Please note that these vacancies will be based in Cape Town or Johannesburg/Pretoria area/office and that a Hybrid work approach will be applicable.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ ORmatric with at least 15 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
  • 4 years relevant experience as a Team Lead Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
  • Good understanding of the python language
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience with team development tools:

  • Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:

  • In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
  • XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
  • SoapUI/Postman

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • SDLC
  • python
  • UML
  • XML
  • Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position