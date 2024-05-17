Development Team Lead

Contract: Start ASAP – March 2025
Please note that these vacancies will be based in Cape Town or Johannesburg/Pretoria area/office and that a Hybrid work approach will be applicable.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ ORmatric with at least 15 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
- 4 years relevant experience as a Team Lead Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
- Good understanding of the python language
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Experience with team development tools:
- Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
Experience of the following technologies:
- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
- DotNet 4.7.2
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
- SoapUI/Postman
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- SDLC
- python
- UML
- XML
- Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma