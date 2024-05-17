Development Team Lead – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Contract: Start ASAP – March 2025

Please note that these vacancies will be based in Cape Town or Johannesburg/Pretoria area/office and that a Hybrid work approach will be applicable.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ ORmatric with at least 15 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

4 years relevant experience as a Team Lead Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features

Good understanding of the python language

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience with team development tools:

Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge

DotNet 4.7.2

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)

SoapUI/Postman

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

SDLC

python

UML

XML

Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

