Frontend Developer

May 17, 2024

A typical day may include:

  • Engaging in the full spectrum of software activities, from research to maintenance.
  • working closely with other developers, UX designers, support consultants, business partners and customers.
  • maintain proper coding practices and documentation, even under deadlines.
  • Hybrid work model

Qualifications we look for:

  • Essential Qualifications: Matric/Grade 12
  • Preferred Qualifications: Tertiary qualification or degree

Experience we look for:

  • 4+ years solid experience
  • Mongo, Express, React & Node
  • Creative problem-solving abilities
  • Analytical skills: A good software developer should have sharp analytical skills. Analytical skills will help break up a complex software system into smaller units to gain a better understanding.

