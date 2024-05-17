Frontend Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

A typical day may include:
- Engaging in the full spectrum of software activities, from research to maintenance.
- working closely with other developers, UX designers, support consultants, business partners and customers.
- maintain proper coding practices and documentation, even under deadlines.
- Hybrid work model
Qualifications we look for:
- Essential Qualifications: Matric/Grade 12
- Preferred Qualifications: Tertiary qualification or degree
Experience we look for:
- 4+ years solid experience
- Mongo, Express, React & Node
- Creative problem-solving abilities
- Analytical skills: A good software developer should have sharp analytical skills. Analytical skills will help break up a complex software system into smaller units to gain a better understanding.
Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this [URL Removed] qualified candidates who meet the specified criteria will be contacted for further consideration.
Desired Skills:
- Mongo
- Express
- React
- Node