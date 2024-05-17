Frontend Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

A typical day may include:

Engaging in the full spectrum of software activities, from research to maintenance.

working closely with other developers, UX designers, support consultants, business partners and customers.

maintain proper coding practices and documentation, even under deadlines.

Hybrid work model

Qualifications we look for:

Essential Qualifications: Matric/Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications: Tertiary qualification or degree

Experience we look for:

4+ years solid experience

Mongo, Express, React & Node

Creative problem-solving abilities

Analytical skills: A good software developer should have sharp analytical skills. Analytical skills will help break up a complex software system into smaller units to gain a better understanding.

Desired Skills:

Mongo

Express

React

Node

