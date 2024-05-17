Are you a skilled Full Stack Developer looking for a new challenge? Join our reputable client’s young and dynamic team where innovation meets opportunity! This position is based in Centurion. We’re seeking a talented individual with a relevant skillset coupled with at least 4 years of hands-on experience in software application development. If you have excellent communication skills in place and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent.
- Must have 3-5 years of experience developing software applications.
- Knowledge of other backend technologies such as Python or Node.js ~ Desirable.
- Linux Operating Systems ~ Desirable.
- Nuxt and Vuetify Component Framework ~ Desirable.
- Docker systems ~ Desirable.
- Nginx web server ~ Desirable
Duties and responsibilities:
Front-end Development:
- Knowledge of Javascript.
- Solid proficiency in [URL Removed] or comparable front-end frameworks.
- Experience with crafting applications using HTML, CSS, and Javascript.
- An eye for detail and responsive design and accessibility.
- Experience with automated testing
Back-end Development:
- Experience with PHP and the Laravel/Symfony frameworks.
- Knowledge of databases like MySQL, MongoDB.
- Proficiency in interacting with REST APIs.
- Troubleshoot issues, debug code efficiently, and find effective solutions to complex problems.
- A strong understanding of Git.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- PHP
- Javascript
- Laravel
- MySQL
- API’s
- Telecommunications
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid contribution.