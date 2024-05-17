Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a skilled Full Stack Developer looking for a new challenge? Join our reputable client’s young and dynamic team where innovation meets opportunity! This position is based in Centurion. We’re seeking a talented individual with a relevant skillset coupled with at least 4 years of hands-on experience in software application development. If you have excellent communication skills in place and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent.

Must have 3-5 years of experience developing software applications.

Knowledge of other backend technologies such as Python or Node.js ~ Desirable.

Linux Operating Systems ~ Desirable.

Nuxt and Vuetify Component Framework ~ Desirable.

Docker systems ~ Desirable.

Nginx web server ~ Desirable

Duties and responsibilities:



Front-end Development:

Knowledge of Javascript.

Solid proficiency in [URL Removed] or comparable front-end frameworks.

Experience with crafting applications using HTML, CSS, and Javascript.

An eye for detail and responsive design and accessibility.

Experience with automated testing

Back-end Development:

Experience with PHP and the Laravel/Symfony frameworks.

Knowledge of databases like MySQL, MongoDB.

Proficiency in interacting with REST APIs.

Troubleshoot issues, debug code efficiently, and find effective solutions to complex problems.

A strong understanding of Git.

Desired Skills:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid contribution.

