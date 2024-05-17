Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

May 17, 2024

Are you a skilled Full Stack Developer looking for a new challenge? Join our reputable client’s young and dynamic team where innovation meets opportunity! This position is based in Centurion. We’re seeking a talented individual with a relevant skillset coupled with at least 4 years of hands-on experience in software application development. If you have excellent communication skills in place and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!
Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent.
  • Must have 3-5 years of experience developing software applications.
  • Knowledge of other backend technologies such as Python or Node.js ~ Desirable.
  • Linux Operating Systems ~ Desirable.
  • Nuxt and Vuetify Component Framework ~ Desirable.
  • Docker systems ~ Desirable.
  • Nginx web server ~ Desirable

Duties and responsibilities:

Front-end Development:

  • Knowledge of Javascript.
  • Solid proficiency in [URL Removed] or comparable front-end frameworks.
  • Experience with crafting applications using HTML, CSS, and Javascript.
  • An eye for detail and responsive design and accessibility.
  • Experience with automated testing

Back-end Development:

  • Experience with PHP and the Laravel/Symfony frameworks.
  • Knowledge of databases like MySQL, MongoDB.
  • Proficiency in interacting with REST APIs.
  • Troubleshoot issues, debug code efficiently, and find effective solutions to complex problems.
  • A strong understanding of Git.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • PHP
  • Javascript
  • Laravel
  • MySQL
  • API’s
  • Telecommunications

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid contribution.

