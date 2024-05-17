Position: ICT Technician
Hire Resolves client is looking for a skilled ICT Technician to join their team in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background and be able to provide support and maintenance for all ICT systems within the organisation.
Responsibilities:
- Installing, configuring and maintaining software, hardware, and networking equipment
- Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues
- Providing technical support to end users
- Setting up and managing user accounts and permissions
- Conducting regular system updates and backups
- Collaborating with IT staff to ensure smooth operation of all systems
- Documenting and updating system configurations and procedures
Requirements:
- Proven experience as an ICT Technician or similar role
- Proficient in Microsoft Windows and Office software
- Knowledge of networking protocols and hardware
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Strong communication and interpersonal abilities
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Relevant technical certifications are a plus
If you meet the above requirements and are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity in the field of ICT, we encourage you to apply for this position. The salary and benefits package will be competitive and commensurate with experience.
Desired Skills:
