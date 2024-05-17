ICT Technician

Position: ICT Technician

Hire Resolves client is looking for a skilled ICT Technician to join their team in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background and be able to provide support and maintenance for all ICT systems within the organisation.

Responsibilities:

Installing, configuring and maintaining software, hardware, and networking equipment

Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues

Providing technical support to end users

Setting up and managing user accounts and permissions

Conducting regular system updates and backups

Collaborating with IT staff to ensure smooth operation of all systems

Documenting and updating system configurations and procedures

Requirements:

Proven experience as an ICT Technician or similar role

Proficient in Microsoft Windows and Office software

Knowledge of networking protocols and hardware

Excellent problem-solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal abilities

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Relevant technical certifications are a plus

If you meet the above requirements and are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity in the field of ICT, we encourage you to apply for this position. The salary and benefits package will be competitive and commensurate with experience.

Hire Resolve reviews applications daily, so please upload or email through your CV today!

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

ICT Technician

ICT Technician

ICT Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position