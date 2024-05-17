Intermediate C# Developer

Intermediate C# Developer

Responsibilities/Tasks:

·Implementing code that can be reused on multiple platforms

·Breaking down complex issues into smaller manageable tasks

·Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

·Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

·Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

·Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

·Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

·Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

·Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

·Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

·Build and deploy the system on an application server.

·Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

·Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

·Provide guidance and assistance to more junior developers to ensure they deliver quality work within the agreed timeframes.

·Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR matric with at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

4 years relevant experience as a Junior Integration developer and/or 1 year as an Intermediate Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge

DotNet 4.7.2

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)

SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Experience in object orientation and composition

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio

SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

SOAP/REST Services

IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7

Entity Framework 6.2.0

Jquery 3.4.1

Web API 5.2.7

Java Script

CSS

HTML

Python

Xamarin

Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to detail, analytical thinking.

Finisher, planning and organising, working under pressure, working to high demand deadlines

Own transport and remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

Desired Skills:

analytical thinking

attention to detail

planning skills

