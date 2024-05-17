IT Desktop Support Technician

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE daily tickets are completed and resolved within a reasonable time as your strong technical skills are sought to fill the role of an IT Desktop Support Technician for a dynamic Investment & Management Firm in Stellenbosch. You will provide Desktop Support for dealing with day-to-day tickets and call outs, collect and deliver stock and services in town while tracking assets and logging required information. You will also be expected to escalate issues for resolution. Applicants will require an A+ or N+ or equivalent Certification, able to manage a varied workload, meet deadlines and able to work flexi hours when needed. You must have a valid Driver’s License.

DUTIES:

Complete assigned tasks and keep system updated with progress.

Hardware – Install, setup, configure and troubleshoot faults.

Software – Install, setup, configure.

Troubleshoot faults with provider.

Networking, repair, configure and troubleshoot.

Provide remote support via phone and remote connection.

Escalate unresolved or repeated tasks.

User training and assistance with boardroom connections.

Product research and facilitate procurement.

Assist SysAdmin in various administration tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

A+ & N+ or equivalent.

Must be punctual and reliable.

Must be neat and presentable.

Must have valid Driver’s License.

Able to manage a varied workload and meet deadlines.

Good interpersonal skills.

Experience advantageous.

Must be able to work flexi hours when required.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Desktop

Support

Learn more/Apply for this position