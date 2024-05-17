Junior Business Analyst (Collections Department) – Gauteng Erasmusrand

The main responsibility of this role is to analyse and interpret data to help improve collections processes and strategies. The ideal candidate will have experience in using BI tools and analytics, insights that will drive collection efficiencies and effectiveness. You will work closely with the collections team to develop new strategies and tactics to improve collections outcomes.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Degree in finance, Statistics, Mathematics, or related field (Preferred)
- Experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or collections analytics
- Proficiency in Full Microsoft Suite Training, Advance Excel, Advance MS Access and SQL and some coding experience in T-SQL and Visual Basic
- Excalibur background is an advantage
- Minimum 1 year experience within Financial Services Industry, preferably collections
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively with team members.
- Problem solving skills and ability to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- Business analysis
- financial Services