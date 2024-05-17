Junior Business Analyst (Collections Department)

The main responsibility of this role is to analyse and interpret data to help improve collections processes and strategies. The ideal candidate will have experience in using BI tools and analytics, insights that will drive collection efficiencies and effectiveness. You will work closely with the collections team to develop new strategies and tactics to improve collections outcomes.

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree in finance, Statistics, Mathematics, or related field (Preferred)

Experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or collections analytics

Proficiency in Full Microsoft Suite Training, Advance Excel, Advance MS Access and SQL and some coding experience in T-SQL and Visual Basic

Excalibur background is an advantage

Minimum 1 year experience within Financial Services Industry, preferably collections

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively with team members.

Problem solving skills and ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

Business analysis

financial Services

