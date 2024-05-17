Junior Key Accounts / Technical Specialist – Food Manufacturing – Western Cape

A well-known supplier of food ingredients supplying the food manufacturing and meat processing industry requires the above to drive and oversee all commercial aspects and technical troubleshooting on a variety of products in the meat and bakery and related markets within the western cape areas.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A tertiary qualification in food science/food technology or related is essential for this role.

Previous experience having worked within the food industry will be advantageous.

The successful candidate must be willing to work with non-kosher, non-halaal and pork products.

Must have good English communication skills both verbal and written.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Driving and overseeing all commercial aspects and technical troubleshooting on a variety of products in the meat and bakery and related markets within the western cape areas.

Formulating ideas and strategies to improve on problem areas with regard to certain food ingredient products.

Driving new product and service opportunities out in the market alongside the sales team.

Participating in demos, promotions and marketing events and evaluating the success thereof.

Developing new products for new markets.

Conducting on-site testing and being involved in the evaluation of products as required by customers.

Liaising and troubleshooting with customers regarding products and then working closely with senior food technologists to resolve and improve on products.

Implementing quality control/assurance systems to increase production output and shelf life of products.

Handling new product development and troubleshooting with key customers in order to get new innovative product lines, improve current lines or assist where there may be issues within their product ranges.

Working on customised lines with multiple departments to obtain new products best suited to customer use and requirements.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Desired Skills:

Food Manufacturing

Technical Specialist

Key Accounts Manager

Junior Key Accounts Manager

