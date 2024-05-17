Oracle PL/SQL Developer (CH1013) – Western Cape Kuils River

May 17, 2024

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry is seeking a skilled Oracle PL/SQL Developer with 3 to 5 years of experience, including expertise in Oracle Forms. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining Oracle database applications to meet our business needs.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop, test, and implement Oracle PL/SQL code for applications.
  • Create and maintain Oracle Forms and Reports.
  • Perform code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and standards.
  • Optimize and tune PL/SQL code for performance.
  • Collaborate with business analysts and end-users to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve database and application issues.
  • Participate in full software development lifecycle including requirements analysis, design, development, and deployment.
  • Maintain technical documentation for all development activities.
  • Provide support and maintenance for existing applications.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
  • 3 to 5 years of hands-on experience with Oracle PL/SQL development.
  • Proficiency in Oracle Forms and Reports.
  • Strong understanding of relational databases and SQL.
  • Experience with database design and optimization.
  • Familiarity with Oracle database architecture, tools, and utilities.
  • Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience with Oracle APEX.
  • Knowledge of Oracle database administration.
  • Familiarity with version control systems like Git.
  • Understanding of Agile development methodologies.

Skills and Competencies:

  • Technical and problem-solving abilities
  • Pro-active and collaborative team player
  • High attention to detail
  • Passion for continuous learning and self-development
  • Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)

Work Environment:

  • Office-based in Kuilsrivier, Western Cape
  • Collaborative and dynamic team environment.
  • Opportunities for professional development and growth.

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Apex
  • C#
  • Database
  • Oracle DB
  • Oracle Forms
  • PL/SQL
  • Software Development

