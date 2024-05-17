Outsourcing can reduce small business payroll risks

If your business has to deal with frequent tax penalties, compliance fines and legal disputes, it may be time to consider outsourcing your payroll to a professional payroll bureau.

The financial and strategic benefits of payroll outsourcing have proven invaluable for businesses seeking efficiency, cost savings and enhanced focus on core objectives, says Ian McAlister, GM at payroll and HR software and services specialist CRS Technologies.

“But before the critical decision is made to go this route, it’s imperative that owners and leaders carefully weigh the risks against the benefits to ensure the best choice is made for the company’s overall growth trajectory.”

Small businesses in particular often choose to manage their payroll in-house, owing to budget constraints. This usually means that employee salaries, deductions and related benefits are calculated manually. While these tasks are manageable with a small staff, as the business expands they become more complex and time-consuming, increasing the risk of errors. The repercussions of even minor mistakes can be significant and potentially lead to the downfall of the business.

Add to this the challenge of staying current with complex and frequently changing payroll regulations, and the risk to the business escalates significantly.

Data security is another concern that small business owners often overlook, in the belief that hackers prefer to target large corporations. However, McAlister points to statistics which show that small businesses have become the new frontier for cybercriminals.

“Without robust security measures in place, smaller companies risk not only financial losses and reputational damage in the event of a cyberattack, but also the erosion of employee trust and productivity.”

Mitigating the risk

According to McAlister, outsourcing the payroll function offers a compelling alternative to in-house management, with several noteworthy advantages.

“Payroll bureaus leverage specialised tools and automated systems to ensure employees are paid accurately and on time, every time. Additionally, they specialise in staying up to date with the latest payroll legislation, which means that compliance is never a concern.”

Neither is data security, he adds. “Payroll bureaus utilise advanced encryption technologies and stringent security protocols to safeguard sensitive employee data from cyber threats.”

Unlock business potential

For smaller companies that cannot afford the costs associated with in-house payroll management – hiring staff, acquiring software and maintaining infrastructure – outsourcing presents a cost-effective solution, McAlister continues.

“Furthermore, from a strategic perspective, it frees valuable resources to focus on core business activities and initiatives, thereby enhancing overall productivity and efficiency.

“By embracing outsourcing and entrusting critical payroll functions to seasoned professionals, businesses can unlock their true potential, directing resources towards growth and innovation and positioning themselves for sustained success in an increasingly competitive landscape,” he concludes.