Paratus signs BSO as first Express Route customer

Pan-African telecommunications provider Paratus Group has signed BSO as its first customer for the recently launched Paratus Express Route, proving what is claimed to be the fastest connectivity between Johannesburg and Europe, with a latency of 123 milliseconds.

Michael Ourabah, CEO at BSO, comments: “We are excited: not only to be the first customer on the Paratus Express Route but also because this reinforces our promise of providing the fastest and most reliable connectivity solutions across the globe. This is a very significant and pioneering collaboration that translates to offering the lowest latency route between Johannesburg and London to the enterprises that need it most.”

The Paratus Express Route, which runs from Johannesburg to Swakopmund via Botswana, connects to the Paratus-landed Equiano subsea cable, providing a direct link to Lisbon, London, and the rest of Europe.

Martin Cox, chief commercial officer at Paratus Group, adds: “Our partnership with BSO underscores the value of the Paratus Express Route for network service providers and their financial services clients. By combining our local expertise with global reach, we are uniquely positioned to meet the critical connectivity demands of the financial industry. Our express route also marks a significant milestone on our journey to transform Africa’s digital landscape and to support the growth of the financial services sector.”