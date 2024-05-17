Project Manager (Mycology 6 Months Contract)

Additional information:

The Mycology Division aims to improve the outcomes of people affected by serious, life-threatening fungal diseases in South Africa and the African region through public health-focused epidemiological, clinical, and basic science research and innovation

It currently manages several clinical trials and research projects

As part of ongoing core and nested work, the Division seeks to appoint a qualified Project Manager to participate in several vital roles, and assist in realizing the vision of the Division

Main purpose of the job:

To develop structures and systems to successfully implement and manage all components of awarded grants

To direct staff on the tasks required to adhere to grant compliance and reporting and to assist with managing and coordinating the Mycology division projects

Location:

NICD – Sandringham, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Manage and coordinate the Mycology division projects

Staff training and supervision of field staff

Planning of field logistics and monitoring of daily activities to study objectives

Working with a designated Data scientist to ensure high data quality

Monitor the progress of research activities and generate regular and ad-hoc reports as required

Report regularly on study progress to project leaders and principal investigators

Maintain study site documentation following Good Clinical Practice

Assist with any outstanding ethics application amendments and respond appropriately to ethical and welfare issues concerning participants and staff

Create budgets and monitor the finances of grants

Maintain effective public and coworker relationships

Required minimum education and training:

Master’s or Honour’s Degree in Public Health/Epidemiology/Social Sciences or related field

A project management qualification

Valid South African driver’s license

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years project management experience in a low- or middle-income country

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience working within the public health sector

Experience managing a clinical trial

Good data management skills

Able to work well in a team as well as independently

Able to work under pressure

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Ability to explain technical information clearly to different audiences (e.g. lay counselors, study participants)

Familiarity with the concept of quality assurance, monitoring, and fidelity in research

Excellent management and organizational skills

Meticulous attention to detail

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, may you submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 28 May 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Healthcare

Medical

Project Management

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities to assist with the management thereof.

Learn more/Apply for this position