Senior C# Developer

May 17, 2024

Contract position: Start ASAP – March 2025
Based in Cape Town or Johannesburg/Pretoria area/office and a Hybrid work approach will be applicable.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 5-10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience of the following technologies:

  • In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
  • XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
  • SoapUI/Postman

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

  • Visual Studio
  • SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
  • SOAP/REST Services
  • IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

  • ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7
  • Entity Framework 6.2.0
  • Jquery 3.4.1
  • Web API 5.2.7
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Python
  • Xamarin

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.Net
  • C#.NET
  • XML
  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • SQL
  • SoapUI
  • Postman
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

