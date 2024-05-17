Senior C# Developer

Contract position: Start ASAP – March 2025

Based in Cape Town or Johannesburg/Pretoria area/office and a Hybrid work approach will be applicable.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 5-10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience of the following technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge

DotNet 4.7.2

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)

SoapUI/Postman

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio

SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

SOAP/REST Services

IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7

Entity Framework 6.2.0

Jquery 3.4.1

Web API 5.2.7

Java Script

CSS

HTML

Python

Xamarin

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net

C#.NET

XML

DotNet 4.7.2

SQL

SoapUI

Postman

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

