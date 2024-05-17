Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Contract position: Start ASAP – March 2025
Based in Cape Town or Johannesburg/Pretoria area/office and a Hybrid work approach will be applicable.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 5-10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Experience of the following technologies:
- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
- DotNet 4.7.2
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
- SoapUI/Postman
Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
- Visual Studio
- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
- SOAP/REST Services
- IBM MQ Series Client interaction
Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7
- Entity Framework 6.2.0
- Jquery 3.4.1
- Web API 5.2.7
- Java Script
- CSS
- HTML
- Python
- Xamarin
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net
- C#.NET
- XML
- DotNet 4.7.2
- SQL
- SoapUI
- Postman
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma