Senior React Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

May 17, 2024

Our client is currently in search of a Senior React Developer, fully remote.

Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ overall experience working with Python.
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
  • React Next js
  • Typescript/Javascript
  • Node js
  • Source control (Git)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • Javascript
  • Node.js

