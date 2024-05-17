Senior React Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is currently in search of a Senior React Developer, fully remote.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ overall experience working with Python.
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
- React Next js
- Typescript/Javascript
- Node js
- Source control (Git)
Desired Skills:
- React
- Javascript
- Node.js