Software Developer – Finance Industry – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client, a leading company in the finance industry, is seeking a talented Software Developer to join their team. As a Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on innovative software solutions that have a direct impact on the financial industry.

We are looking for an experienced and motivated individual who is passionate about developing high-quality software applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and a good understanding of the finance industry.

Responsibilities:

Develop, test, and maintain software applications in accordance with client requirements

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement software solutions

Identify and fix defects in software code

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards

Stay up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for software applications

Requirements

Relevant training – IT diploma or relevant courses.

Solid transact Microsoft SQL knowledge

Minimum of two years development experience required – full stack

NET programming (VB.NET or C# with V/Studio)

ASP.NET Framework

Microsoft SQL Server advanced.

MS SQL Queries with database design experience

Cloud Experience (Preferably Azure)

Web services development (SOAP or REST)

Any Source Control Provider (e.g., GIT)

Any Application Lifecycle Management Tool (e.g., Azure DevOps)

Must have understanding of / experience with newer / latest technology that will not only complement our current

platform, it will also facilitate our future plans for the software

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

Desired Skills:

