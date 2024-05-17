Solution Analyst – Hybrid Role – Gauteng Centurion

May 17, 2024

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
  • Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions
  • Excellent documentation skills
  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
  • Experience working in Agile Development environments
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
  • A solid track record of following through on commitments.
  • Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
  • Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.
  • Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.
  • Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.
  • Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)

Beneficial Requirements:

  • Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
  • Software development experience
  • Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)
  • Knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies

KPAs:

  • Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
  • Performing requirement analysis
  • Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders
  • Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff
  • Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical
  • Business Analysis
  • Systems Analysis

About The Employer:

Our client is based in South Africa, Dubai and Japan. This is a Hybrid role.

