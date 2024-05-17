Solution Analyst – Hybrid Role – Gauteng Centurion

Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
- Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions
- Excellent documentation skills
- Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
- Experience working in Agile Development environments
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
- A solid track record of following through on commitments.
- Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
- Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.
- Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.
- Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.
- Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)
Beneficial Requirements:
- Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Software development experience
- Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)
- Knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies
KPAs:
- Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
- Performing requirement analysis
- Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders
- Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff
- Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Business Analysis
- Systems Analysis
About The Employer:
Our client is based in South Africa, Dubai and Japan. This is a Hybrid role.