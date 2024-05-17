Solution Analyst – Hybrid Role

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking

Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions

Excellent documentation skills

Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

Experience working in Agile Development environments

Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

A solid track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.

Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.

Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.

Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)

Beneficial Requirements:

Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Software development experience

Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)

Knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies

KPAs:

Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.

Performing requirement analysis

Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders

Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff

Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

About The Employer:

Our client is based in South Africa, Dubai and Japan. This is a Hybrid role.

