Technical Lead Developer

May 17, 2024

My Client in Cape Town is looking for a Technical Lead (Application Developer) for a Hybrid Model

Would you like to work for one of the largest consumer finance company in South Africa?

  • 8+ years WCF
  • 8+ years .NET (C#)
  • 8+ years TSQL
  • Application Operational Support
  • Azure Devops advantageous
  • Source Code analysis tools advantageous
  • SSIS and SSRS advantageous
  • ASP.net advantageous
  • ActiveBatch advantageous
  • MS SharePoint advantageous
  • Agile
  • Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design
  • Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external
  • partners)
  • Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • WCF
  • .NET
  • C#
  • TSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical (50/50 ) and provident ( 14 % of CTC ) and bonus in April as well as salary increase

