Technical Lead Developer

My Client in Cape Town is looking for a Technical Lead (Application Developer) for a Hybrid Model

Would you like to work for one of the largest consumer finance company in South Africa?

8+ years WCF

8+ years .NET (C#)

8+ years TSQL

Application Operational Support

Azure Devops advantageous

Source Code analysis tools advantageous

SSIS and SSRS advantageous

ASP.net advantageous

ActiveBatch advantageous

MS SharePoint advantageous

Agile

Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external

partners)

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Desired Skills:

WCF

.NET

C#

TSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical (50/50 ) and provident ( 14 % of CTC ) and bonus in April as well as salary increase

