Technical Lead Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

My Client in Cape Town is looking for a Technical Lead (Application Developer) for a Hybrid Model
Would you like to work for one of the largest consumer finance company in South Africa?
- 8+ years WCF
- 8+ years .NET (C#)
- 8+ years TSQL
- Application Operational Support
- Azure Devops advantageous
- Source Code analysis tools advantageous
- SSIS and SSRS advantageous
- ASP.net advantageous
- ActiveBatch advantageous
- MS SharePoint advantageous
- Agile
- Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design
- Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external
- partners)
- Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage
Desired Skills:
- WCF
- .NET
- C#
- TSQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical (50/50 ) and provident ( 14 % of CTC ) and bonus in April as well as salary increase