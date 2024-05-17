Technical Support Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a seasoned Technical Support Manager with a passion for leading high-performing teams in the ISP industry? We are looking for a dynamic and experienced professional to helm our clients’ technical support department, drive exceptional customer service, and enhance their support processes and procedures, with exceptional knowledge of networking principles in the wireless industry.

Minimum Requirement

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

Proven experience (5 years) in a technical support leadership role within the ISP industry.

Strong technical background with in-depth knowledge of networking protocols, internet technologies, and ISP services.

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to effectively prioritize tasks, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Experience in implementing process improvements, performance metrics, and quality assurance initiatives.

Certifications such as CompTIA Network+, MikroTik MTCRE, JNCIS-SP, JNCIP-SP or equivalent are a plus.

Responsibilities:

Team Leadership: Lead and manage a team of technical support agents, providing guidance, coaching, and mentoring to ensure high performance, motivation and job satisfaction.

Customer Support Excellence: Maintain a customer-centric approach by ensuring prompt and effective resolution of customer inquiries, technical issues, and service requests, while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

Escalation Management: Serve as the primary point of contact for escalated technical issues, providing timely and effective resolution, and managing communication with customers, internal stakeholders, and third-party vendors.

Process Improvement: Continuously assess and improve support processes, procedures, and workflows to enhance efficiency, productivity, and service quality.

Performance Monitoring: Implement key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to monitor the performance of the technical support team, track progress, identify areas for improvement, and drive accountability.

Training and Development: Develop and deliver comprehensive training programs for technical support staff to ensure they have the necessary skills, knowledge, and expertise to deliver exceptional support services.

Technical Expertise: Maintain a strong understanding of ISP technologies, network infrastructure, and services to provide technical guidance, troubleshooting assistance, and expertise to both customers and team members. A sound understanding of fixed wireless networks is a benefit.

Collaboration: Foster strong collaboration and communication with cross-functional teams, including network operations, infrastructure, sales, and customer service, to ensure alignment and coordination in delivering seamless support experiences.

Quality Assurance: Implement quality assurance processes and procedures to ensure adherence to service level agreements (SLAs), compliance with industry standards, and consistent delivery of high-quality support services.

Documentation and Reporting: Ensure accurate documentation of support interactions, technical issues, resolutions, and customer feedback, and generate regular reports to provide insights into support performance and trends.

Salary is dependent on experience.

Desired Skills:

ISP

Technical Support Manager

Mikrotik

Wireless

Networking protocols

CompTIA

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid contribution.

Learn more/Apply for this position