2050 – AWS Data Engineer

AWS Data Engineer

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.

Contract

hybrid (2/3 times at the office)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

BMW Cloud Data Hub (CDH)

BMW CDEC Blueprint

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Demonstrate expertise in data modelling Oracle SQL.

– Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.

– Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.

– Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.

– Self-driven team player with ability to work independently and multi-task.

– Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.

· Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.

· Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.

· Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.

· Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.

· Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

· Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.

– Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.

– Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.

– Strong organizational skills.

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience

Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)

Kafka

· AWS EMR

· Redshift

· Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.

· Knowledge of the Agile Working Model.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree

· Candidates with one or more of the certifications are preferred.

· AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, AWS Certified SysOps Associate, AWS Certified Developer Associate, AWS Certified Architect Associate, AWS Certified Architect Professional, Hashicorp Certified Terraform Associate

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Data Engineers are responsible for building and maintaining Big Data Pipelines using BMW Data Platforms. Data Engineers are custodians of data and must ensure that data is shared in line with the information classification requirements on a need-to-know basis.

