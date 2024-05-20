Agile Master (Senior) 1675

Agile Master
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Resource Planning and budget management
- Previous exposure to finance function (either in finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a finance function)
- Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies.
- Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the scrum approach (e.g., Numerous burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
- Agile Working Model
- Project Management
- DevOps and Biz DevOps
- Transition Management
- PIC Process Management (Problem, Incident and Change Management)
- Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Minimum years of experience:
- 7 – 10 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
- At least 10 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry is essential.
Minimum qualification required:
- IT / Business / Engineering qualification
- At least 1 of the following:
- Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)
- Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)
- Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)
- Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
- Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)
- Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
- Project Management Qualification (Advantageous)
Soft Skills Required:
- Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirement with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
