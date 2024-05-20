Agile Master (Senior) 1675

May 20, 2024

Agile Master
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Resource Planning and budget management
  • Previous exposure to finance function (either in finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a finance function)
  • Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies.
  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the scrum approach (e.g., Numerous burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
  • Agile Working Model
  • Project Management
  • DevOps and Biz DevOps
  • Transition Management
  • PIC Process Management (Problem, Incident and Change Management)
  • Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
  • Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Minimum years of experience:

  • 7 – 10 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
  • At least 10 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry is essential.

Minimum qualification required:

  • IT / Business / Engineering qualification
  • At least 1 of the following:
    • Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)
    • Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)
    • Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)
    • Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
    • Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)

  • Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)

  • Project Management Qualification (Advantageous)

Soft Skills Required:

  • Problem solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirement with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Master
  • Finance
  • IT
  • Project Management
  • DevOps
  • Jira
  • Confluence

Learn more/Apply for this position