Braintree retains LS Retail status

Braintree has been awarded LS Retail Diamond Partner Status for the fifth consecutive year.

LS Retail, which provides software solutions for retail and hospitality industries, awarded only 34 partners of LS Retail worldwide, with only two awarded to partners in the Southern Hemisphere.

Receiving the award at the Connexion LS Retail Conference and Expo held this week in Reykjavik, Iceland were Avril Howes, strategic head SMC Dynamics 365 Business Central and Braintree’s MD Heath Huxtable.

“This award has even more significance given the evolving consumer and retail landscape, the difficult trading circumstances faced by all retailers and the cost that world-class software and services add to the pressure on the margins of our customers,” says Huxtable. “Our continued investment in our people and our technology offerings means that we have been able to remain an agile solutions partner, offering a range of solutions that keep our customers effective and competitive.

“We value the support and trusted partnerships that we have developed and will continue to build these lasting relationships as we continue to push boundaries and unlock potential with our retail technology offerings.”