Carpentry – Design and Project Manager at Square 1 Recruitment

Our client, a growing carpentry and cabinetry business is expanding due to high demand of their products! They are looking for a design and project manager who has at least 2 years’ experience in technical designing of carpentry and cabinetry products. The role will be responsible for putting together proposals, doing the designing and the pricing of the products. It is a high performing team and they are looking for someone who is switched on and wanting to excel! If you feel you fit this profile, please apply here

Desired Skills:

carpentry

cabinetry

design and project management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.

To find out more about us, please visit our Website at [URL Removed] or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn #Square1Recruitment or #SQ1Recruitment.



Learn more/Apply for this position