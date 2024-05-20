Data Engineer

This position reports to the Engineering Manager
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
Designing, developing, testing, and maintaining data architectures.
Preparing data for descriptive, predictive and prescriptive modeling
Automating repetitive tasks and manual processes related with the data usage
Optimizing data delivery
Designing, developing, and testing large stream data pipelines to ingest, aggregate, clean, and distribute data models ready for analysis
Ensuring the highest standard in data integrity
Leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery
Collaborating with other engineers, ML experts, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions
Contributing to our data democratization and literacy vision by making accessible and easy-to-use data products and tools
Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security
Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents
The skills we need:
- Works well with people and is passionate about helping people be their best
- Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well
- Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure
- Is passionate about technology, systems and data
- Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry
- Has a deep understanding of data pipelining, streaming, and Big Data technologies, methods, patterns, and techniques.
- Has a solid grasp on data modeling, schema design, data warehouse, and data lake design and implementation
- Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues
- Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience in a software/technology environment is required.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software/technology environment.
- Experience with open source relational database systems (e.g. MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.)
- Significant technical experience and a proven track record of data modeling and schema design
- A thorough understanding of database and data warehousing principles (e.g. OLAP, Data Marts, Star Schema, Snowflake, etc.)
- Write code (we use Java and Python)
- Familiar with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Travis, Circle CI, etc.
- Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems
- Experience with stream data pipeline frameworks or solutions such as Apache Flink, Apache Beam, Storm, Databricks, etc.
- Experience with data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures
- Experience working in cloud environments (GCP or any Google tooling is preferred)
- Experience working with containerisation frameworks, tools and platforms (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, GKE, etc.).
Desired Skills:
- Data engineering
- Java
- Python
- machine learning
- data warehousing
- Big Data Development