Data Engineer

This position reports to the Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Designing, developing, testing, and maintaining data architectures.

Preparing data for descriptive, predictive and prescriptive modeling

Automating repetitive tasks and manual processes related with the data usage

Optimizing data delivery

Designing, developing, and testing large stream data pipelines to ingest, aggregate, clean, and distribute data models ready for analysis

Ensuring the highest standard in data integrity

Leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery

Collaborating with other engineers, ML experts, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions

Contributing to our data democratization and literacy vision by making accessible and easy-to-use data products and tools

Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security

Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents

The skills we need:

Works well with people and is passionate about helping people be their best

Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

Is passionate about technology, systems and data

Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

Has a deep understanding of data pipelining, streaming, and Big Data technologies, methods, patterns, and techniques.

Has a solid grasp on data modeling, schema design, data warehouse, and data lake design and implementation

Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues

Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience in a software/technology environment is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software/technology environment.

Experience with open source relational database systems (e.g. MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.)

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of data modeling and schema design

A thorough understanding of database and data warehousing principles (e.g. OLAP, Data Marts, Star Schema, Snowflake, etc.)

Write code (we use Java and Python)

Familiar with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Travis, Circle CI, etc.

Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems

Experience with stream data pipeline frameworks or solutions such as Apache Flink, Apache Beam, Storm, Databricks, etc.

Experience with data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures

Experience working in cloud environments (GCP or any Google tooling is preferred)

Experience working with containerisation frameworks, tools and platforms (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, GKE, etc.).

Desired Skills:

Data engineering

Java

Python

machine learning

data warehousing

Big Data Development

