Developer – Back-End (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is dedicated to transforming the payment landscape with a vision of providing a risk-free and empowering payment solution. Unlike other options, they prioritise responsible alternatives to credit, offering a clear and compelling value proposition for all. Their payment option aims to alleviate debt burdens, enabling shoppers to pay as they earn, free from the threat of accumulating charges. With a focus on financial well-being, our client empowers shoppers to make payments on their terms.

What you will be doing:

Architect scalable serverless solutions on AWS with an API-first approach.

Collaborate on OpenAPI specifications and ensure industry standards.

Design and optimise database schemas for performance.

Work with cross-functional teams for end-to-end solutions.

Conduct code reviews, address performance bottlenecks, and maintain security practices.

Create and maintain technical documentation for code, APIs, and infrastructure.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Proven back-end engineering experience with AWS.

Expertise in RESTful API design.

Solid experience with SQL and NoSQL databases.

AWS certifications are a plus.

Job ID:

J104422

Desired Skills:

Back-End Development

AWS

RESTful API Design

