ERA Bill a step towards achieving energy objectives

The South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) is encouraged by the recent approval of the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“Key provisions of the ERA Bill, such as establishing an open market platform for competitive electricity trading and creating a Transmission Systems Operator (TSO), are poised to unlock new opportunities for wind energy development,” says Niveshen Govender, CEO of SAWEA. “These measures should streamline grid access and facilitate more electricity transactions, enabling greater integration of new wind power into South Africa’s energy mix.”

Additionally, the enhanced role of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) in licensing entities and overseeing the transition to a competitive market ensures regulatory clarity and stability.

“The defined role of the regulator will require leadership and vision to ensure control mechanisms within a free market, safeguarding an affordable and reliable future supply of electricity,” adds Govender.

With the establishment of the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) in a liberalised market, the Bill will set the stage for a structured and accountable energy landscape. SAWEA recognises the significance of these provisions in fostering efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in the wind energy sector, as well as the broader energy sector.

With clear long-term goals and strengthened compliance mechanisms, the ERA Bill lays the foundation for a resilient future powered by wind energy. SAWEA eagerly awaits the President’s consideration, which will shape the energy landscape for generations to come.

“As we embrace the ERA Bill’s release, we emphasise the importance of understanding its implications and leveraging its potential to achieve our energy objectives. We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to realise the full benefits of this landmark legislation,” concludes Govender.